How to Get the Best Price When Selling Your Home

If you’re selling your home, you’re likely trying to make as much of a profit as possible. Unfortunately, most markets are crowded and it can be difficult to stand out. If you want to get a good price, you should consider following these steps:

Work With an Appraiser

Your first step should be to work with an appraiser. A good appraiser will help you not just to figure out how much your home is reasonably worth, but also help you to figure out which parts of your home are the most marketable. If you can put more of an emphasis on those features, you’ll have a much better chance of selling your home for a great price.

Do Your Homework

Your next step is to start doing your research, and that typically means doing more than just typing “sell my house” into a search bar. You’re going to want to work with local real estate professionals to figure out not just how much your home is worth, but what the market is like in your area. Remember, it’s often the other homes that are up for sale at the same time as your own that’ll determine exactly what kind of asking price you’ll be able to post.

Finish Major Repairs

No one wants to buy a home that needs major repairs completed. Take some time to look at the most problematic areas of your home and to get the work done. Though this does mean spending money, doing so will make your home look more attractive to buyers. If you can present a home that looks like it’s move-in ready, you’ll be able to sell your home more quickly and get more from your potential buyers.

Stage Your Home Professionally

Finally, take some time to work with a professional in order to stage your home before your showings. You want to highlight your home’s potential, so make an investment that’ll really wow the people who are looking at it. Just a bit of time and money spent on staging can have a huge impact on how buyers perceive your home.

Getting a better price for your home is largely a process of understanding what your home is worth and then marketing it as best you can. Get your home appraised, make it looks great and take steps to make sure it stands out. Once that’s done, you’ll be sure to fetch a good price!

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She finds happiness in researching new topics that help expand her horizons. If you’re looking to sell your house in the Greater Memphis, Tenn. area, Belnap recommends John Quinn Real Estate.