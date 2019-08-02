Get in the Game!

Here’s the deal: I’m not a sports guy. Not even a little bit. But I do love a good sports analogy (and analogies in general) because they can help me communicate an important message to agents and audiences.

I want you to picture yourself at a pro ball game where there are people yelling and screaming from the bleachers at the players on the field. Think about it—all these sports fans shouting directions to pro players like they’ve got any idea how to play the game at that level. Like they are experts and authorities!

Now I want you to picture the players. The professionals on the field? The men and women who’ve trained, sometimes since early childhood. They’re aren’t fazed the least little bit by the crowd. Why? Because they’re focused on the game. On using the skills, training, coaching, and communication and collaboration with their teammates to score—and win. They know they can’t afford distractions or lose focus if they want to deliver at peak performance.

That’s what I want you to do. Forget the distractions when you’re making your calls, learning your skills and building your foundation. All those people that tell you can’t or shouldn’t think big or go for your goals—walk away. And those that are so busy complaining about the market, the broker, the “this” and the “that,” all represent detours you don’t need. Instead, get your head in the game. Use the skills, tools, training and coaching you’ve got going for you and stay focused on the activities that you need to do daily to generate listings and build relationships.

This is a great time to be in real estate, so don’t waste a moment of it with the distractions and naysayers. Stay focused on your goal and what you need to do to hit that goal!

We’re here if you need help!

