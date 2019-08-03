NAR Announces Finalists for iOi Summit Pitch Battle

The National Association of REALTORS® and Second Century Ventures announced the finalists for the Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit Pitch Battle, a competition for real estate startups, being held August 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Seattle, Wash.

The Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit, a two-day conference gathering 500-plus investors, REALTORS® and technology vendors, features the latest in innovation in the real estate space. As participants in the Pitch Battle, finalists are granted:

Exposure to NAR’s 1.3 million members, as well as press, and funding opportunities

One all-access pass to the iOi Summit ($425 value), including hosted meals

A feature in the iOi Summit app, including company description, logo and optional PDF

A 30-minute coaching session and onsite prep workshop, led by Chris Smith, co-founder of Curaytor



The grand prize includes:

Content Square 1.

$15,000 cash

A 10-by-10 booth ($3,700 value), as well as a demo at the NAR Booth, at the 2019 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, held this November

An article feature post-event by RISMedia

The opportunity to meet with a Second Century Ventures executive

The opportunity to attend an advisory session, “How to Exhibit Like a Pro: Converting Leads Into Relationships,” with the iOi Summit Program Director

The opportunity to present the prize to the 2020 Pitch Battle winner