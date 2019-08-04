Rental Beast Partners with Midwest Real Estate Data

Rental Beast has announced it is teaming up with Chicagoland-area multiple listing service (MLS) Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) to offer expanded services to brokers and agents.

Beginning this past Friday, all 45,000 MRED real estate professionals will enjoy free access to Apply Now by Rental Beast, a fully integrated software platform in the real estate market with a comprehensive listing database of more than seven million rentals.

Apply Now is an all-in-one tool streamlining the rental application process that may be used for multiple properties and multiple clients. To send an application to a client, agents simply enter their client’s information on a single-page form. Automated emails give the agent real-time notifications when the application has been submitted and reviewed. Fully FCRA-compliant, Apply Now gives landlords or property owners fast, secure access to an applicant’s credit information, eviction history and background information, where applicable, to guide their decisions.

MRED real estate professionals may also utilize aspects of Rental Beast’s interactive, online educational platform, Rental Beast University, including “My First Deal Bootcamp,” a core course that trains agents in handling every step of the rental process—from lead generation to lease signing.

Apply Now continues Rental Beast’s goal of simplifying the rental market for real estate agents.

“Rentals have become increasingly important for any agent’s ability to start, build and grow their business and we are excited that MRED shares in our vision. We want to ensure that agents feel in-control and empowered during every part of the leasing process, so we’ve developed Apply Now by Rental Beast, the first and only agent-driven rental application platform,” says Ishay Grinberg, founder and CEO of Rental Beast. “Apply Now is FCRA complaint, easy to use, and keeps the agent in control of each transaction as the application passes from client to landlord, and when a decision is made. We are pleased to offer Apply Now to MRED agents free of charge.”

This partnership provides a mutually beneficial opportunity for both organizations as they continue to impact the real estate market. Both firms will share information on education, market trends, and will pool resources, resulting in better service for real estate professionals.

“We’re excited to partner with Rental Beast because rental properties are an important part of the real estate landscape,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “This collaboration allows us to present an even clearer picture of our marketplace and best serve our real estate professionals.”

For information about Apply Now by Rental Beast, visit http://go.rentalbeast.com/mred-apply-now.