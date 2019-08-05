4 Steps to Getting the Best Price for Your Home

If you’re selling your home, you’re likely trying to make as much of a profit as possible. Unfortunately, it can sometimes be difficult to ensure your home stands out among the competition in the market. If you want to get a good price, you should consider following these four steps:

Work With an Appraiser

Your first step should be to work with an appraiser. A good appraiser will help you figure out not only how much your home is reasonably worth, but also which parts of your home are the most marketable. If you can put more of an emphasis on those features, you’ll have a much better chance of selling your home for a great price.

Do Your Homework

Your next step is to start doing your research, and that typically means doing more than just typing “sell my house” into a search bar. Make sure to work with a local real estate agent. An experienced agent can provide insight into current market conditions in your area and how your home compares to others. Remember, it’s often the other homes on the market that’ll determine exactly what kind of asking price you’ll be able to post. An agent can determine the right asking price that’ll help you get the most for your home without scaring away buyers.

Finish Major Repairs

No one wants to buy a home that needs major repairs completed. Take some time to look at the most problematic areas of your home and to get the work done. Though this does mean spending money, doing so will make your home look more attractive to buyers. If you can present a home that looks like it’s move-in ready, you may be able to sell it more quickly and get more from your potential buyers.

Stage Your Home Professionally

Finally, take some time to work with a professional in order to stage your home before your showings. You want to highlight your home’s potential, so make an investment that’ll really wow the people who are looking at it. Just a bit of time and money spent on staging can have a huge impact on how buyers perceive your home.

Getting a better price for your home is largely a process of understanding what your home is worth and then marketing it as best you can. Get your home appraised, hire a real estate agent, and make sure the house looks great and stands out. Once that’s done, you’ll be sure to fetch a good price!

Source: Meghan Belnap/RISMedia’s Housecall