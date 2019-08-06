5 Kid-Friendly Features for Luxury Homes

Share This Post Now!

Here are a few exciting amenities that kids will love!

Waterslides

Waterslides and lazy rivers take the backyard swimming pool to the next level.

Bowling Alleys

The perfect rainy-day activity, a bowling lane at home has a “wow” factor that everyone can enjoy.

Treehouses

Help your kids immerse themselves in nature with a craftsman level fort.

Game Rooms

Spaces with foosball, air hockey, Skee-ball, and more, provide the perfect hangout spot.

In-Ground Trampolines

An amenity that will light up the little ones’ eyes, in-ground trampolines are a growing trend.