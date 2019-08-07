Search
How to Fill the Bonus Room in Your Home

Not sure what to do with that extra room? Here are a few ideas for putting it to good use…

Game Room

An ideal way to get the whole family together. Add comfortable seating and your favorite games.

Library

Create the perfect spot to disappear into a good book and put your literary collection on display.

Children’s Playroom

Sometimes the kids need a little more space to hang out with friends and be active. 

Home Theater

Home theaters are one of the most sought-after amenities among luxury homebuyers.

Meditation Room

Feel like you need to find your zen? A private space for meditation could be in order.

