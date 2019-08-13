5 Elegant Styles to Elevate Your Outdoor Living Area

Here are five fashionable looks that bring endless charm outside.
Cottage Garden
Cottage gardens are all about the hardscaping.
Meandering paths surrounded by flowers can be complemented with wrought iron furniture.
Tropical Paradise
Lush plantings and exotic patterns are the key to creating a backyard area that feels Caribbean cool.
Moroccan-Inspired
Mosaic tiles, suzani textiles and low seating are common characteristics of Moroccan-Inspired style.
Tuscan-Style
Olive trees, oversized potted plants and tiered water fountains are just a few of the reasons to love a Tuscan-style outdoor space.
Minimalist
Minimalist outdoor spaces are all about simplicity, clean lines and soft colors.
Add modern or contemporary furniture to create a streamlined feel.