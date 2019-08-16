Buying a House With High Income and Bad Credit

Lenders look at income and credit score when it comes to approving a mortgage application.

A combination of high income and a low credit score can make a lender think you don’t know how to manage money…making you a candidate for default.

So first, check your credit reports for errors that might affect your scores.

Or consider waiting to buy a house until you pay down debts and boost your credit.

Or offer to make a large down payment to improve your chances of getting approved.

Finally, some lenders, such as FHA, VA, and USDA offer programs for borrowers with bad credit, but they often have high interest rates.