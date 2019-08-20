Luxury Portfolio International President to Serve as Panelist for Luxury Daily Webinar on August 21

This Wednesday, August 21, Luxury Daily will host a webinar, “Property and Furnishings: How to Hit a Home Run,” which will discuss what younger affluent homebuyers want in a home and home decor. Some of the things that millennials look for: clean design, concierge facilities, smart-home connectivity and eco-friendly furniture, fixtures, appliances, plumbing and energy sources.

Topics to be discussed during this hour-long free webinar that begins at noon EST include:

What factors are driving property sales in key affluent markets worldwide?

What do consumers want to see in their home furnishings that should inform manufacturers, marketers and service providers in their current and future offerings?

What role is technology, e-commerce and social media playing in informing home and furnishings’ tastes and shaping behavior across all generations?

Brands that are getting it right in the home furnishings space

Best-practice tips for marketers to tap into the zeitgeist while also retaining their core values as they meet home and furnishing market demands

The webinar will feature several noted panelists, including Luxury Portfolio International’s President Stephanie Anton.

Register for “Property and Furnishings: How to Hit a Home Run.”