NAR’s C2EX Program Wins National Learning Award

NAR PULSE—NAR’s Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) program has been selected as a 2019 Learning! 100 award winner, joining past winners such as Amazon, AT&T and the American Heart Association. This award honors organizations for fostering a culture of professional growth, innovation and organizational performance. Encourage your agents to join the 26,000-plus members who are working toward their C2EX Endorsement by logging in to C2EX.realtor today!

Announcing NAR’s New Emerging Technology Team!

With a goal to help REALTORS® navigate new technology, this expert team will identify, research and analyze emerging technologies and their potential impact on real estate. Look for blog and video updates from the Emerging Technology team at NAR.realtor/technology.

Using RPR to Wow Your Clients

Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) helps REALTORS® wow their clients and close more deals. It puts data, tools and reports at their fingertips so they can respond to questions and requests instantly, while positioning themselves as real estate data experts.