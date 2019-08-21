Constellation Real Estate Group Acquires Assets of SmartZip

The Constellation Real Estate Group (“CREG”) has announced that it has acquired certain assets of SmartZip Analytics Inc. (“SmartZip”), a pioneer in predictive analytics and award-winning provider of data-driven marketing automation and lead generation products for the real estate industry.

The acquisition includes SmartZip’s SmartTargeting platform, patent-pending predictive analytics, data solutions and automated referral-building content system, Reach150.

The addition of SmartZip, which closely follows the recent acquisition of the Offrs.com business in July, marks CREG’s second predictive analytics company and fourth new portfolio business in 2019, and aligns with CREG’s strategy of investing in forward-thinking technology companies with a focus on strong solutions and its commitment to being a long-term, stable technology partner for the real estate industry.

“We are excited to have both Offrs.com and SmartZip in the Constellation portfolio of real estate and mortgage software companies,” says Scott Smith, president of the Constellation Real Estate Group. “We recognize the value of predictive analytics and big data and the importance of making it accessible to agents in a way that allows them to make smart business decisions. With these two companies, we can deliver unprecedented value and insights to our customers.”

“The Constellation Real Estate Group has a proven track record of delivering long-term value and stability to the companies it invests in, with a demonstrated commitment to their customers, products and people,” says Avi Gupta, CEO of SmartZip, “As demand for our pioneering work in predictive analytics and data-driven marketing continues to grow, this union presents a powerful opportunity to leverage decades of expertise to advance our products, ultimately benefiting SmartZip customers.”

Founded in 2009 in Silicon Valley, Calif., SmartZip has spent over a decade developing predictive analytics and data-driven marketing automation solutions for the real estate industry and has consistently been recognized as a leading innovator in both the technology and real estate industries.

The acquisitions of Offrs.com and SmartZip strengthen the Constellation Real Estate Group’s position as one of the largest technology providers in the fragmented real estate industry, providing innovative lead generation, automated sales and marketing solutions, back-office software, and mortgage loan origination and servicing solutions for over half of a million real estate agents, brokerages, MLSs and banks across the U.S. and Canada.

“I am very excited to combine the value propositions of Offrs.com and SmartZip and continue to deliver a best-in-class lead generation solution to real estate agents and brokers nationwide. Predicting future real estate transactions and driving high-value leads to our customers is our No. 1 priority, and this acquisition demonstrates our commitment at the Constellation Real Estate Group,” confirms Rich Swier, co-founder of Offrs.com.

The Constellation Real Estate Group welcomes SmartZip customers and partners and looks forward to enhancing and growing these relationships for the long-term.