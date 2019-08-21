Weichert’s 19th Annual Charity Outing Raises $200,000 for American Cancer Society

Weichert Family of Companies successfully raised $200,000 during its 19th Annual Charity Outing to benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research. Proceeds from the event bring the grand total that Weichert has raised for the ACS and breast cancer research to a remarkable $1.612 million since the annual fundraiser began in 2001.

Held annually at the picturesque Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, N.J., this year’s outing included 368 participants—golfers, as well as attendees who chose a Member for the Day, spa treatment, paint-and-sip or golf clinic option. All participants enjoyed a buffet luncheon and three-hour cocktail reception featuring awards, a silent auction and raffle drawings, including a grand prize 70-inch TV. The emcee for the event was TV and radio personality Bill Spadea.

A powerful highlight of the Charity Outing was special guest speaker and breast cancer survivor Josephine Edwards, manager of Weichert, Realtors®’ East Brunswick office. Edwards shared her personal story with attendees, reminding listeners to be generous in support of others who continue to fight the disease.

“I am proud that the Weichert Family of Companies is able to make another impressive contribution this year to the American Cancer Society,” says Joe McDonald, event chairperson and regional vice president for Weichert, Realtors®. “The Weichert culture has always been one of giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and supporting causes that strive to make the world a better place. I want to thank our residential sales offices across multiple states who contributed by holding their own unique events, as well as all of the volunteers, sponsors and individuals who donated their time, effort and funds to make the Charity Outing a success.”

A total of 83 organizations supported the fundraiser through various forms of sponsorship. Top sponsors included Joyce Van Lines and EMS & UNIRISC, plus Cruz Family Foundation, Customers Bank, Executive Movers Service & UNIRISC, Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., HMS Home Warranty, Joyce Van Lines, NatGen Premier, Radian and Safeco Insurance. Other sponsors included AmeriHome Mortgage, Arch Mortgage Insurance, Armstrong Moving, Arpin Van Lines/Arpin International, ATSG, Inc., BDO USA LLP, Centric Benefits Consulting, Cumberland Insurance Group, Custom Construction MDH Inc., Ellie Mae, Inc., Essent Guaranty, Executive Class/Beltmann, Fidelity National Title Group, Hanover Insurance Group, Innovative Communication Concepts, Kings Transfer Van Lines (Calgary) Ltd., Lexus of Route 10, Mark Mullen, Esq., Mercedes Benz of Morristown, Merrill Lynch, Mulvaney & Hahn, LLC, NBIC, Office Depot, Inc., Paul Miller Audi, Peckar & Abramson, P.C, The Philadelphia Contributionship, Plymouth Rock Assurance, Prism Digital Communication, Progressive Insurance, South Street Securities, Stillwater Insurance Services, Travelers, Universal Property & Casualty and Wells Fargo.

