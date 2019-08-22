Conveying a Heightened Level of Skill and Knowledge

NAR’s Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designation Is the Key to Attracting Leads and Closing Deals

Everyone knows that when it comes to real estate, it’s all about location. But when it comes to attracting leads and closing deals, Christine Schwartz—a real estate professional at The Brokery, LLC in Macon, Ga.—believes it’s important to inspire the kind of client confidence that comes with the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation.

Awarded by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC)—a subsidiary of NAR—and created for real estate buyer’s agents who focus on working directly with buyer-clients, Schwartz was motivated to earn both her ABR® and e-PRO® certifications due to the fact that they convey a heightened level of skill and knowledge in the eyes of homebuyers and sellers alike.

Schwartz also liked the idea that, once certified, she could access specialized information, programs and updates to help keep her on top of issues and trends facing homebuyers.

Earning the ABR® designation also opened the door for her to access members-only publications, marketing tools and resources. She’s even afforded a presence on REBAC’s consumer-focused website, homebuying.realtor.

Not only is the site chock-full of home-buying tips that continue the education about ABR® designees, it’s also a place where visitors can search a directory to find accredited REALTORS® like Schwartz, which has proven to be beneficial when it comes to attracting new business.

“This gentleman named Tyler called me,” says Schwartz, “and not only was he very educated, but he was also attracted to the Accredited Buyer’s Representative directory, and he came to me because I was one of only a few in the area where he was looking to buy.”

Taking the extra step of earning the e-PRO® certification has also supersized Schwartz’s knowledge and confidence in marketing herself and her clients on the web, especially when utilizing various social networks.

Schwartz has also been able to access new learning opportunities through member-led Facebook Live videos on timely topics, as well as network through a private Facebook group for ABR® designees.

“Through that program, I learned about why it was so important to have and utilize a CRM, which has been the key to my business, as it has really helped me turn things around. Because of e-PRO®, I was able to nail down the perfect CRM that worked for me, and I’m no longer floundering to keep up with everything that’s happening,” adds Schwartz, which has provided a distinct competitive edge when working with buyers—specifically first-timers.

“It makes them feel good to know that they have a professionally trained individual looking out for them who is equipped with the most up-to-date best practices to help them through the process while protecting them and providing them the representation they deserve. I always tell people that if you have two agents side-by-side, having one with the ABR® designation gives them more clout,” says Schwartz.

“When I tell prospective clients that I’m an Accredited Buyer’s Representative, it’s a strong indication that I have the training that can help make their dream come true by helping them purchase the home they always wanted,” concludes Schwartz, who points to her ABR® designation as a worthy investment through and through.

For more information, please visit www.REBAC.net.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.