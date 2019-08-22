Weichert Commercial Brokerage Announces Lease Transactions With 5 Tenants at Cedar Knolls Business Park

James Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc., has announced lease transactions with five tenants within the Cedar Knolls Business Park in Northern New Jersey, which is locally owned and managed by EI Realty since 1963. Weichert Commercial acts as the exclusive broker.

Three transactions were signed with new tenants: E.A. Goodman Law, Accessible Home Health Care of Northern New Jersey, and Recombinators, LLC. Two transactions were with existing tenants who expanded and signed lease extensions: Brightstar Care and New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program.

Cedar Knolls Business Park is comprised of seven buildings totaling 378,000 square feet located off Ridgedale Avenue, near the crossroads of Route 10 and I-287 and minutes from I-80. The complex is currently more than 96 percent leased. Remaining availabilities include two units of 1,800 square feet each at 14 Ridgedale Ave. and two units of approximately 5,500 square feet each at 3 Wing Drive.

Connor Smith of Weichert Commercial is the leasing agent for the properties and works in conjunction with the EI Realty team.

“We believe that the high retention rate and low vacancy rate in our Cedar Knolls Business Park, and all of the properties within the EI portfolio, are a reflection of our responsiveness to the needs of our tenants,” says Guy P. Cipriano, P.E., president of EI Realty. “In conjunction with EI Associates, our full-service architectural, engineering, and construction firm, we strive to provide a high-quality, yet economical, working environment.”

