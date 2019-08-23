Four Daily Practices for Success

Jumping into a new career can be overwhelming. There’s so much to learn and so much to do—and usually what feels like ten different people telling you twenty different ways to make your mark on your market. I get it. I’ve been there! Day after day of that can create stress, and stress shuts down your bandwidth to get anything accomplished.

Here are three things you can do each day to send stress packing and be more successful:

First, get grounded. I like to tell my coaching students to start each day getting into the right mindset. For some, that’s prayer, others meditation, others positive affirmation, still others reading. For many, it’s a combination platter of those things. Whatever works for you, please don’t skip this step and dive into the day headlong without a solid and centered start.

Second, pick one thing you can do each day to move the needle on your level of success and make that your must-do focus. When we try to take a shotgun approach to the day (many different goals in multiple directions), something is going to give. Some days your focus should be making prospecting calls. If it is something you dread, then get it out of the way early. The more you let it hover undone on your to-do list, the more stress you’ll feel.

When making prospecting calls, keep in mind you are just building relationships and offering assistance. You have valuable information about market changes, and you are there to see if you can answer questions and be of service. When we come from a place of service, it’s less about us and more about the other person. Some days it might be hosting an open house. On other days, it might be canvassing a neighborhood. Those are all now business development activities. Make them a priority.

Third, learn or implement one new strategy. There’s lots to learn out there about how to become your best at this business. It can feel a little like you’re drinking from a fire hose. I tell my workshop audiences if they can just focus on picking up one little strategy at a time and then put it into play, they’re ahead of the game. What’s wonderful is that you have access to some of the greatest tools and training in the world 24/7 on the internet. Pick up one nugget a day and see if it fits for you.

Fourth, focus on the good. We get in life what we look for. You can go around looking for what’s going to go wrong or you can focus on what can go right. That law of attraction thing gets a lot of buzz for a reason! It works.

Don’t try to go it alone. Find a mentor, listen to your broker and connect with talented groups of like-minded professionals online so you feel supported on your journey. My team and I are here for you as well. You’ve got this!

Darryl Davis, bestselling author of “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate” and owner of Darryl Davis Seminars, has trained and coached over 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe for more than 27 years. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system, The Power Program®, which has helped agents double their production over their previous year. For more information, and the new agent tools that can help take you to your Next Level®, please contact darryl@darrylspeaks.com or visit www.ThePowerProgram.com/NewAgentSuccess.