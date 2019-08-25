Rocket Mortgage and Detroit PAL Sign Major Partnership to Support Detroit’s Youth With Mentorship, Job Training

In the true “better together” spirit of Detroiters, Detroit PAL and Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans have announced a five-year partnership, providing financial support and extensive team member volunteer service to heighten PAL’s educational training, enrichment activities and community sports programming for the approximately 15,000 area youth participants.

Rocket Mortgage is committing its thousands of team members to support Detroit PAL’s wide offering of education programs for Detroit’s children and teens, including robotics, financial literacy, job/career shadowing and other professional mentorship programs. The partnership will also support Detroit PAL’s transformative Girls Changing the Game initiative, expanding the quality programming for the participants Detroit PAL currently serves and increasing the number of girls that participate in Detroit PAL programs.

“We are truly grateful for Rocket Mortgage’s partnership with Detroit PAL, and its commitment to helping the kids we serve to find their greatness,” says Robert Jamerson, Detroit PAL interim chief executive officer. “The Rocket Mortgage team recognizes that our program offerings reach far beyond sports, and they are willing to bring not only financial resources, but invaluable volunteers that our kids look up to. We can’t wait to see the positive benefits that our community will receive from this generous partnership.”

This powerful collaboration opens a new chapter during Detroit PAL’s 50th anniversary of serving Detroit’s youth and their families. It provides new opportunities for Rocket Mortgage team members to continue to positively influence the next generation of Detroit.

“As Detroit’s largest employer we love our home city and are dedicated to ensuring that all Detroiters have a path to a successful future,” says Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “Detroit PAL has been absolutely critical in helping Detroit’s youth achieve their potential for a half century. Today, more than 15,000 kids are benefitting from the group’s programming, groundbreaking classroom instruction and career training. It is an honor to be partnering with one of Detroit’s premier organizations working to build a brighter tomorrow for so many.”

Rocket Mortgage has also committed to provide additional resources to Detroit PAL, such as:

Enhancing Detroit PAL’s Workforce Development for Detroiters aged 17-30 years old with opportunities for placement within Rocket Mortgage/Quicken Loans and corporate partners

Supporting Detroit PAL’s Team UP program with the Detroit Police Department

Expanding engagement and involvement of PAL and Detroit youth with the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Providing additional event management to support and maximize youth and community programming is The Corner Ballpark presented by Adient. The Corner Ballpark is a State of Michigan Historic Site and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Not only was it the home for the Detroit Tigers for 87 years and the Detroit Lions for 36 years, but Joe Louis defended his heavyweight title in 1939 at Briggs Stadium, and Tiger Stadium hosted Nelson Mandela in 1990. Rocket Mortgage produces and hosts hundreds of events every year. With this expertise, it will help enhance the site’s future opportunities for Detroit youth who participate in Detroit PAL programs.

The partnership with PAL is a continuation of Rocket Mortgage’s—and its philanthropic arm, the Quicken Loans Community Fund’s—belief in doing well by doing good. The Quicken Loans Community Fund strives to support thriving, resilient and inclusive communities through data-driven investments in housing, education, employment and public life. Since 2010, the Quicken Loans Community Fund has invested more than $200 million into Detroit-based organizations and programming, and its team members have spent more than 350,000 volunteer hours in the city.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information, please visit www.rocketmortgage.com.