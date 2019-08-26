4 Design Tips for Installing Vinyl Siding

Looking to update your home’s exterior without depleting your bank account? While homeowners may have shied away from vinyl siding in the past, the strong, versatile material is making a comeback, thanks in large part to the relatively inexpensive price point and abundance of color and style options.

As consumer interest continues to grow, Power Home Remodeling Group offers the following tips for those looking to incorporate vinyl siding into the mix:

Don’t skimp on color. While siding options may have been limited in the past, today’s homeowners have numerous choices at their fingertips. If you’re ready to incorporate color into your home’s exterior, note that darker, bolder colors are trending around the nation. In addition, exterior color palettes are continuing to expand as home designs become more detailed.

Create a truly custom look. Incorporating various types of sidings into the mix is a simple way to add visual appeal to your home. Not sure where to start? Vertical board and batten siding and wide-board siding are growing in popularity, and plank-style siding with a wide-board look is always a good choice if you want to make a statement.

Mix and match. Mixing materials is an easy way to create a custom, high-end feel. When it comes to the front of the home, incorporating features that complement its natural surroundings can be achieved by combining siding with accents of vinyl stone or brick.

Don’t forget the trim. Finishing off your home’s exterior is crucial when it comes to amping up curb appeal; therefore, it’s important not to overlook the trim when creating a polished look. If you really want your home to “pop,” choose a trim in a complementary color. By mixing and matching colors, you can play up your home’s unique architectural features.