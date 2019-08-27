Search
5 Features to Set Your Kitchen Apart

These key features will enhance your kitchen in more ways than one.

Two Ovens

Multiple ovens provide you with flexibility and functionality, especially when making a multi-course meal for large groups. 

Pot Filler

A faucet mounted right above the stove lets you skip the heavy lifting and get right down to cooking.

Professional-Grade Range

Whether you’re making family breakfast or hosting dinner parties, a professional-grade range is a kitchen essential.

Dishwasher Drawers

Rather than having one large dishwasher, two dishwasher drawers give you the ability to clean smaller loads without sacrificing space.

Smart Appliances

Smart ovens, touchless faucets and refrigerators that notify you when ingredients are about to go bad are the new normal in luxury kitchens.

