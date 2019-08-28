Reasons to Cook at Home More Often

Some people are overwhelmed by the idea of preparing their own meals, while others are tired after work and stop at a restaurant or order takeout for convenience. Cooking at home is a better choice, and it doesn’t need to take up a lot of time or add to your stress level.

Save Money

Meals prepared at a restaurant will almost always cost a lot more than ones made at home. If you have food delivered, you’ll also have to pay for delivery and a tip. If you make meals yourself, you can buy ingredients on sale and prepare extra so you’ll have leftovers for another dinner or to take to work for lunch.

Save Time

If you go to a restaurant, you’ll have to drive there and back and wait to be served. On a busy night, you may be starving by the time your meal arrives and realize you would’ve been better off whipping something up at home.

Content Square 1.

You can prepare meals your family loves in large quantities when you have the time and freeze the leftovers. Then, if you get home late or have a particularly stressful day, you can heat something up and have a delicious homemade dinner in minutes.

Eat Healthier

Restaurants tend to use a lot of salt, sugar, butter, oil and other unhealthy ingredients in their food. That can lead to weight gain if you eat out a lot. If you have diabetes, high cholesterol or food allergies, it can be hard to eat healthy at a restaurant. Some establishments are willing to make changes to accommodate customers with dietary restrictions, but others aren’t.

Restaurants also tend to serve portions that are too large for the average person, which can lead to overeating. At home, you can control portion sizes.

Content Square 2.

Explore Limitless Options

Sometimes you have a craving, but no local restaurant serves that particular dish. At home, you don’t have to choose from a limited menu. You can make whatever you want, whenever you want, and you can alter it to suit your own tastes.

Relax and Learn New Skills

Cooking at home can be fun, whether you do it yourself or with family members. You can explore unfamiliar recipes and ingredients and learn new methods of preparing old favorites.

Even if you don’t know how to cook now, there are plenty of cookbooks, TV shows, and online articles and videos to teach you everything you need to know. You may be surprised by what you can master.

Content Square 3.

Try Cooking at Home More Often

Preparing your own meals at home can save you money and time and improve your health. Many people also find preparing their own meals an enjoyable way to unwind and spend time with loved ones. If you currently eat out or order takeout most nights, make an effort to prepare more meals at home so you can see the benefits for yourself.