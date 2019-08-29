Quick and Easy Ways to Boost Your Home’s Curb Appeal

Your home should be a sanctuary that feels welcoming and comfortable to both you and your guests—and that includes the outdoor space! The exterior of your property sets the stage for the rest of your home, sort of like a first impression.

Related: Ways Real Estate Agents Can Appeal to Millennial Homebuyers

If you’re thinking of selling your home—now or in the future—curb appeal is exceedingly important and can impact the profitability of your sale. If your home’s curb appeal could use a little love, the good news is that there are some easy and inexpensive ways to make major upgrades. Here are a few:

Keep the landscaping regularly maintained. Landscaping is like a haircut for your yard—even a minor trim can make a world of difference. Regularly maintaining your lawn will freshen up your curb appeal, and might even entice you to spend more time outside. Keeping a healthy grass height, controlling weed growth, trimming edges and hedging are all quick ways to keep up with your landscaping. If you lack the time or ability to complete landscaping tasks yourself, hire a local company to take care of the work for you.

Pay attention to the front door. Your front door can tell visitors a lot about how you care for your property. A front door with rusty hinges, dents or other noticeable blemishes can be a red flag when it comes to curb appeal. Aside from aesthetics, front door maintenance is essential to the safety of you and your family when it comes to things like trim, threshold, handles and locks.

Even regularly wiping down your front door for a good clean can make a dramatic impact. Touch up paint where needed, and give the entire door a fresh coat when it starts to look worn. Use metal polish on any metal fixtures, or replace the fixtures if and when necessary.

Create outdoor living space. Nothing will convince you to spend time outdoors more than creating a nice living space outside. Simple furnishings such as rugs, seating, lighting, dining areas, etc., will expand the living space of your home—a major attraction to potential buyers, and a great way for you to enjoy your home. Be sure to choose attractive outdoor pieces that will be easy to clean and will hold up well in any weather. Run-down furniture or too many random pieces can actually detract from curb appeal.

Add some simple decor. Minor investments can have a major impact on your curb appeal efforts. Choosing a few potted plants (don’t forget to water!) for your entryway or porch, installing outdoor lighting around walkways or entries or adding door decor, such as wreaths and welcome mats, are all inexpensive ideas that can upgrade your home’s exterior.

Don’t forget about the power of cleaning. If you don’t have the time, manpower or budget for anything else, an exterior clean can freshen up your home, and is also beneficial for home maintenance. Clean the windows, or have them cleaned professionally depending on your budget. Clear the roof and gutters of any moss, weeds or other debris. Declutter and organize any possessions that you store outside, such as bikes, garden tools, recycling or pet supplies. Power washing is an excellent way to refresh the exterior of your home, but needs to be done correctly to avoid damaging certain surfaces. Rent a power washer and get instructions from the rental company to clean siding, decks, driveways and walkways.

Boosting your home’s curb appeal can take as little as a weekend and cost you next to nothing. Choose projects that’ll make the biggest difference for the time and effort you put in. Tackle the essentials first—cleaning, decluttering, landscaping—and turn to adding decor and furniture later on. Even the most minor effort can make a positive impact on the curb appeal of your home!

Brentnie Daggett is a writer and infographic master for the rental and property management industry. She loves to share tips and tricks to assist landlords and renters alike. To learn more about Daggett, and to discover more great tips for renters, visit www.rentecdirect.com.