Building a Successful Team: Generating Leads

Are you considering forming a real estate team, or expanding yours? RISMedia’s Ultimate Real Estate Team Guide is an essential resource, with actionable advice, expert insights and proprietary research, designed to equip you with the knowledge to lead a successful team.

Among the guide’s takeaways, we explore generating leads, from advertising campaigns, portals and websites, to conventional farming and prospecting, discussed firsthand by leading teams:

RISMedia’s Ultimate Real Estate Team Guide is available now in the RISMedia store. Order yours today!