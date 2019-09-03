4 Wellness Features for a Luxury Home

These four features will provide the utmost relaxation, pleasing friends and family alike.
Outdoor Sauna
An easy addition to the backyard, an outdoor sauna provides multiple benefits to your body and cardiovascular health.
Plunge Pool
For those who enjoy the restorative properties of hydrotherapy, a plunge pool will have you feeling fresh and energized.
Massage Room
For the ultimate in personal wellness, a tranquil massage room is the perfect way to bring your home spa to the next level.
Meditation Studio
Daily meditation can help promote both mental and physical well-being. A designated place to practice will help incorporate it into your routine.