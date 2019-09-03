How to Make Your Home a Wellness Sanctuary

Make your home a healthy and relaxing environment by adhering to these concepts…

Circadian Lighting

Smart light bulbs that don’t give off any blue light will help you keep a normal circadian rhythm.

Spa-Like Bathrooms

A walk-in rain shower, sauna and massage room will help you feel your best.

Neutral Colors

Neutral colors tend to be more soothing and help put us at ease.

Biophilic Design

Create living spaces that connect to the outdoors with biophilic design.

Healthy Materials

There are plenty of nontoxic materials that are safe to use both when renovating and living day-to-day at home.

Purification and Filtration

Ensure only clean air and water are entering your home with purification and filtration systems.