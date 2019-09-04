Real Estate Webmasters to Launch New Branding Agency

Responding to Industry-Wide Demand for Real Estate-Focused Design Services, Real Estate Webmasters Debuts ‘Open-to-All’ Branding Agency

Real Estate Webmasters (REW) answers the needs of thousands of real estate agents across North America as they announce the launch of REW Agency, a full branding service completely dedicated to the real estate industry.

Real estate professionals across North America recognize the competitive advantage of brand development, and that catch-all branding agencies just aren’t cutting it for their specific requirements.

Long gone are the days of logos inspired by clipart houses or stock-image driven ad campaigns. Successful agents, teams and brokers know that if they want to be taken seriously and dominate their markets, then branding must take a front seat in their overall business strategy.

REW Agency will offer a full suite of branding services, tailored to the unique needs and challenges faced by real estate professionals.

Services will include everything you would expect from a high-end design agency: brand development, art direction and creation, social media graphics, logo design, postcards, billboard design, and more, but with the added experience and expertise of designers who specialize exclusively in real estate design.

Although REW Agency is new as a standalone service, Real Estate Webmasters has been providing high-quality branding expertise for many years to their website clients.

“This isn’t really a new thing for us—we employ some of the top designers in the industry, who have hundreds of years of collective experience between them,” shares Morgan Carey, founder and CEO of Real Estate Webmasters.

“We have always been the first to collaborate with forward-thinking real estate professionals to create forward-thinking brands. From partnering on the implementation of rebranding strategies, like we did with CENTURY 21 Canada, or leading a complete redesign, like we did with JB Goodwin, we will help your brand not only succeed, but thrive,” Carey imparts. “It is just what we do.”

This announcement is exciting news for agents and brokers who have been waiting for this kind of service to become available. REW Agency’s branding services are open to any professional in the real estate industry, regardless of whether they are REW website customers or not.

“One of the things that I am really thrilled about is being able to work with other website platform suppliers,” Carey relates. “In speaking with other CEOs, this has been widely recognized as a need, and one that has gone unanswered for way too long. They agree that this is a service that will benefit all clients, regardless of vendor.”

In their campaign—#brandingmatters—Real Estate Webmasters brings life to the conversation around branding and design in real estate. Their plan is to bring the industry forward, creating greater awareness and elevating the caliber of real estate brands around the world. By offering boutique design services, REW Agency can put that plan into action.

New clients can sign up for branding subscription packages, while website clients (current and new) can access these services through their regular retainer programs.

For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.