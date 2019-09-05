How to Stage an Unused Basement

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

How to Stage an Unused Basement

0 comments

How to Stage an Unused Basement
Share This Post Now!

What happens when you’re getting ready to stage your home and find yourself grappling with … gasp … an unused basement? For a home that’s staged to the tenth degree and set up to showcase its gleaming marble and lavish entertainment spaces, a basement that’s sitting empty is kind of a downer. Here’s how to show off its potential to buyers:

Mimic a guest suite. If you have the space, why not subtly suggest to potential buyers that the basement could act as a nanny suite or opulent guestroom? Set up a bed, a reading nook and a small bistro or seating area, and maybe even a cocktail bar or coffee cart.

Suggest the perfect spot for a home cinema. Make buyers see the space as a potential place to kick back and enjoy some cocktails and a Netflix marathon, especially on a snowy or rainy weekend. Some well-placed armchairs and a flat-screen TV might get their imaginations going. Bonus points if you set out a coffee table with a bottle of wine in an ice bucket and some snacks.

Upgrade your laundry. Sometimes the best thing to do with a large-scale unused space is to turn it into the laundry room of your dreams. Buyers put a lot of stock into laundry rooms that are both functional and pleasant to be in. So splurge on full-size appliances, upgrade the flooring tiles and make sure to include plenty of space for folding, hanging and storage.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.55