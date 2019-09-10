Sprint Offers Solutions for Real Estate Agents, Delivers Savings on Mobile Technology

For real estate professionals, the mobile phone is a business lifeline. It’s essential for fielding offers, connecting with clients and accessing critical data every single business day.

Sprint, a longtime partner in NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program, knows how vital mobile technology is in NAR members’ professional and personal lives, and has now designed an updated benefit offer for new and existing Sprint customers. Sprint’s offer for NAR members includes:

$5/month savings ($60 annually) on Sprint’s Unlimited rate plans; discount applies to first line of service

25 percent savings on select accessories, such as chargers, headphones and cases

$100 bill credit when activating a new smartphone for a new business line of service (one bill credit available per year)

17 percent savings on tablet and connection card plans

Waived fees on activations, upgrades and shipping

In addition, NAR members may tap special pricing on Sprint’s mobile technology add-on solutions, including:

25 percent off Associate Pledge – Eliminates distracted driving by sending calls to voicemail when a car is moving

10 percent off Safe and Found – App that sends emergency alerts and current location

10 percent off Multiline – One device, two lines. Save when both work and personal phone numbers are on just one phone and one account (or one plan)

NAR members who use their phone for personal use only might wish to consider a personal account, which includes a select range of benefits.

Tip: To maximize savings, REALTOR Benefits® Program discounts are stackable on top of Sprint’s national promotions and special offers. For example, if a real estate agent switches to a Sprint business account, they can receive both the $100 bill credit and also take advantage of Sprint’s limited-time national switching offer, extending their new activation bonus credit.

Sign Up. Save.

Becoming part of the Sprint network is simple, and NAR members can sign up online, at a Sprint store or over the phone. For full details about establishing business and personal accounts, visit NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Sprint.

Digital, Social Media Marketing Streamlined, Managed by Pros

Smart, successful agents know how important marketing is to their business. Partners in NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program provide the expertise that helps real estate professionals manage their social media and digital outreach simply, effectively and efficiently.

Automated Social Media Presence

Back At You helps agents promote themselves, their brand and their listings on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter in a way that’s automated, targeted and fully customizable.

Agents can link their social media profiles, add their MLS data, specify their target market and choose their level of automation. Then, Back At You’s innovative Social Media Center automatically and beautifully posts content to the practitioner’s social media pages.

Various levels of service are available. There’s a starter plan for agents who are new to social media marketing, plus advanced subscriptions for agents who want additional features, such as blogs, branded videos and exclusive seller leads.

NAR members can get started with Back At You with exclusive pricing and discounts.

In addition, brokerage firms can choose an enterprise plan that allows them to set up NAR Starter Plans for all of their agents at a discounted monthly rate.

For complete details about Back At You, visit NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/BackAtYou. Back At You is a REALTOR Benfits® Program partner and not an RISMedia-endorsed solution.

Leveraging Digital Advertising

Adwerx lets agents leverage digital advertising and use ads to target and follow local prospects when they’re using mobile apps and Facebook, and surfing home search sites like realtor.com®, as well as when they’re visiting CNN, Yahoo and local news sites.

A digital marketing strategy helps practitioners build awareness of their brand, get more referrals and promote listings to a targeted group of online prospects. Practitioners can target prospects in a variety of ways, including with home listing ads in a specific radius of a home’s address, by zip code and by sphere of influence.

In addition, real estate teams or brokers that want to recruit top agents can use Adwerx to target those professionals with online ads in a given market.

Available exclusively for NAR members is a 15-percent additional impressions (bonus views) deal on newly purchased or renewed campaigns that are created on the Adwerx platform. That means if agents opted to target 10,000 views per month for an ad at a website, they’ll actually receive 11,500 ad views.

Plus, this offer provides extra value when stacked with any existing Adwerx offers NAR members may already have in place through their brokerage, association or other Adwerx partner.

Learn more about Adwerx at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Adwerx.

