The Best Real Estate Lead Generation Strategy to Stand Out From the Crowd

Nothing in my career took less time, cost less money and produced bigger results than personal notes. It is the best real estate lead generation strategy out there—and you get to make someone’s day at the same time!

Data shows that the average American receives only 10 pieces of mail per year (excluding holiday cards and invitations), which makes any handwritten note stand out. What better way to set yourself apart from your competition than by expressing your gratitude, care and concern through a thoughtful note? Here are some note-writing FAQs to help you implement this powerful relationship-building strategy for your best real estate lead generation strategy yet.

Who do I write to?

Write notes of thanks and gratitude to anyone and everyone in your life. This includes:

Current and past clients – Check in with a personal note, express gratitude for their business and remind them you are never too busy for their referrals.

When should I write these?

As a follow-up – Write a short note after you speak with a client on the phone, deliver a Pop-By, meet with them or after you send them your monthly Marketing Flyer to touch base.

– When someone goes above and beyond to help you, send them a quick note of thanks. During a real estate transaction – Occasionally send notes to your current clients during the transaction process. Give them peace of mind and reassurance that you are working hard to give them the best possible experience. When the transaction has closed, write a note explaining that you enjoyed working with them and look forward to providing them with excellent service, so you may form a lasting relationship.

How often should I write these?

Write these notes at any time! Make it a habit to write a few a day, and soon, it’ll become as automatic as brushing your teeth.

At Buffini & Company, we provide our clients with 50 note cards each month through the Referral Maker®PRO marketing kit. Our most successful clients write that many, and even more, on a regular basis. These notes build relationships, and those relationships are the foundation of any successful referral-based business. Start harnessing the power of personal notes to unlock your best real estate lead generation today!

