The Commission Question: What to Do When Asked to Lower Your Commission

Regardless of how long you’ve been in the industry, you’ve probably had at least one client ask you about your commission. How do you handle this question in a way that protects your income and grows your clientele? Here are some thoughts to consider when asked to lower your commission.

Mulling Over The Commission Question

When potential clients ask you to lower your commission, you need to remember that it’s just that: an ask, not a command. They want to find out if a lower commission is in the realm of possibility.

It’s your job to begin an open dialogue with any potential client who raises the issue.

Find Out Why They’re Asking

It’s important for you to determine the client’s motivation for asking. The client may know someone else who got a deal, money may be tight, or they just might not have a full understanding of what real estate professionals do.

Listen to Them Carefully

Clients want to know that they can put their faith in you and you’re not just looking to make some easy cash. When you ask your clients why they want you to cut your commission, make sure you genuinely listen to their answer with empathy.

Restate Their Concerns

When handling the commission question, John Grimes, a REALTOR® with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers, scales back the situation: “I paraphrase their statement to make sure that they understand I’m hearing them. That often calms people down. People are desperate to be heard and understood.”

Acknowledging your clients’ concerns aloud will make them feel as though you understand where they’re coming from.

Address the Issue

If your clients’ problem is financial, help them understand how much money they’ll potentially spend and earn at the close of the transaction. They may feel better about the commission when they realize what they stand to gain.

When the issue is that your clients don’t fully comprehend what agents do, you must walk them through the process. Your clients may think that your job begins and ends with listing their home on a multiple listing service (MLS) and putting a sign in their yard. You need to explain the value you bring to the table.

Demonstrate Your Worth

Be sure to up your merit with evidence.

Show them proof of your recent sales, including what your houses sold for compared to the asking price and how long they were on the market.

Providing your clients with testimonials from those you’ve previously worked with is another excellent way to help convince them of your worth.

The commission question doesn’t have to be a point of contention. If you pay attention to your clients’ concerns and explain your business clearly, it can be an opportunity to impress them.

For more information, check out the full article on the Quicken Loans Zing Blog.