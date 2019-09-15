Quicken Loans Community Fund Contributes $500,000 to Support Neighborhoods With Habitat for Humanity

For the fourth consecutive year, the Quicken Loans Community Fund is kicking off its partnership with Habitat for Humanity by volunteering with local Habitat organizations during Quicken Loans Neighborhoods Weeks in Cleveland, Phoenix and Charlotte. In support of Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program, Quicken Loans team members will help build safe and decent homes in their local communities, and will also improve neighborhoods in the cities they call home.

“At Quicken Loans, we know the power of a stable home in an inclusive, thriving and resilient community. This is why we invest in, and volunteer with, Habitat for Humanity to build and improve neighborhoods where our team members live, work and play,” says Laura Grannemann, vice president of Strategic Investments for the Quicken Loans Community Fund, the philanthropic arm of the nation’s largest mortgage lender, Quicken Loans. “This is an event that our team members look forward to all year long, as they appreciate the ability to work alongside members of the community to make a lasting impact.”

The Quicken Loans Community Fund will be providing $500,000 for project grants and organizational support. Additionally, the company’s team members are volunteering with Habitat Central Arizona, Habitat of Charlotte and Greater Cleveland Habitat to build alongside Habitat homeowners to revitalize their communities through an event the company calls Quicken Loans Neighborhoods Week. Projects include the construction of a Habitat home, as well as critical repairs to homes in the area. Additionally, Quicken Loans team members will be working on public space projects, including building community gardens, painting fences and trash cleanup.

Quicken Loans Neighborhoods Week is being held with local Habitat organizations on the following dates:

Cleveland from September 11-14

Charlotte from October 1-4

Phoenix from October 8-11

Habitat believes individuals and families thrive when they have a safe and stable home in a safe and stable community. Through Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program, local Habitat organizations improve communities across the U.S. through projects identified by neighborhood residents, who then see those projects to fruition. Residents work alongside Habitat as well as with churches, schools, new and longstanding neighborhood coalitions, local government and other community partners to achieve their goals.

Quicken Loans team members have worked and volunteered with local Habitat organizations since 2016. Volunteers have built or repaired homes alongside Habitat homeowners, laid down community gardens for neighbors to grow their own food and plants, and built playhouses for a local school. Visit habitat.org to learn more about Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program.

For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.org.