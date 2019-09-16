7 No-Fuss Updates That Will Instantly Uplift Your Spaces

When you don’t want to spend an inordinate amount of money or a lot of time to give your spaces some extra zing, there are some things you can definitely do. Here are seven things you can tackle.

Rip up the rugs. Area rugs are a wonderful addition in any space to create a perfect ambiance or feeling. Wall-to-wall carpeting? Maybe not so much. If you’re selling your home, you might even want to remove them to show off your beautiful floors.

A bright backsplash. The easiest way to give your kitchen a new spark is to install a new backsplash. This simple tweak can actually transform the look of what is likely your main gathering space. There are all types of materials available today, from tiles to stone, and from gel tiles to stainless steel.

Stunning new light fixtures. Replacing dated lights with updated fixtures is a powerful shape shifter. That can be especially true in the kitchen and more public spaces of your home like the living room or family room. You might want to consider adding a showpiece fixture to your entryway as well.

Trim trees. Trees are wonderful, but when they’ve grown out of control, they can block precious light from entering your home. Trimming back shade trees will help to infuse your home with the natural light everyone craves, especially during long, Canadian winters.

A grout facelift. There’s nothing that makes a place look dated more than discoloured grout. Grimy looking tiles can look dirty even when you’ve taken the time to give them a good scrubbing. You can restore the grout with a number of kits available on the market. It’s an easy, inexpensive fix to make your tiles gleam again.

New cabinet hardware. If you want to change the look of a room, you might want to change the hardware on your cabinets and cupboards. It doesn’t take much time and can do wonders to overhaul the feeling of a space.

Say so long to ceiling stains. If there is some discoloration on your ceiling anywhere, fixing it is no problem. Water stains can be covered with a fresh coat of paint, but be sure to use a stain-blocking primer first to stop the stain from bleeding through. You might not even have to repaint the entire ceiling.