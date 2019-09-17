PropTech Solutions Recognized as a Top 10 PropTech Solution Provider in 2019 by CIO Applications Europe

PropTech Solutions Inc., the holding company of GryphTech and Phoenix Software, was recognized as a Top 10 PropTech Solution Provider by CIO Applications Europe and was featured as the cover story in the PropTech Special Edition Magazine. In the magazine editorial, Founder and CEO Carlos Matias is celebrated for his leadership and expertise in international real estate and for his companies’ significant contributions to the industry.

“To be recognized as a Top 10 PropTech Solution Provider is a tremendous honor,” says Matias. “The caliber of the other companies who share this recognition reveals the significance of this achievement. I am grateful for the acknowledgement and more committed than ever to helping our customers grow through innovative technology.”

“We are pleased to recognize PropTech Solutions as one of the leading PropTech companies of 2019,” says Joe Phillip, managing editor of CIO Applications Europe. “Their proven track record of delivering solutions that meet the unique needs of the real estate sector makes them the preferred choice for businesses all over the world. From a comprehensive real estate platform to franchise administration and back-office management, PropTech Solutions is setting a new standard.”

The full article in CIO Applications Europe can be found here at www.proptech-solutions.com/awards.