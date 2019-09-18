Get Your “REALTORS®’ Guide to Mastering Direct Mail” eBook

Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) has released a new guide, “REALTORS®’ Guide to Mastering Direct Mail,” a downloadable eBook including tips and strategies to begin or continue a successful direct mail real estate marketing campaign, the company has announced.

Readers will learn direct mail basic principles, including why direct mail works, how to create mailers and who to target. This free resource also explains why digital marketing hasn’t stopped direct mail, in fact, how it’s actually done the opposite, RPR says. Also included are step-by-step details on how to search an area geographically and how to create mailing labels within RPR.