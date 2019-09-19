City Living: Getting Around

Living in an urban area often means giving up your car and relying on public transportation, and that can be both a blessing and a curse. The good part is that you don’t have to worry about car insurance, parking or paying a monthly car loan; the bad is that you can’t just go where you want easily without relying on someone else.

Many people miss that freedom when they live in a city, but in today’s age of rideshares and improved public transportation, it’s never been easier to get from place to place.

If you’ve recently moved into an urban area—even if you’ve kept your vehicle—here are some great ways to get around.

Subways/Metros

Most major cities have some sort of subway system and it doesn’t take long to learn the routes and become an expert at navigating the different trains. Look into buying a weekly or monthly pass to save money and take advantage of any discounts given to city residents.

Bus

There sometimes is a stigma attached to taking the bus, but it’s one of the most convenient ways to travel around a city. Today’s busses are reliable and are scheduled so there’s never much of a wait for the next one. Plus, they go pretty much anywhere you want to go once you learn the art of the transfer.

Scooter

Many cities now offer electric scooter services called E-Scooters, that you can rent and travel around your area. Available usually by an app, these electronic vehicles are largely designed to support locals in their day-to-day travels. This is a great way to see the sites of the city and get around the traffic.

Bikes

Just like the scooter, a plethora of different bike-share options have popped up around cities everywhere, and people can simply walk over to one and check it out through their phone or with a credit card.

Uber or Lyft

When you live in a city, rideshare is never more than a few minutes away—especially if you are in a popular area for food or entertainment. Cheaper than most cabs, millennials practically live by these rides and they are an easy and convenient way to go where you need to go.