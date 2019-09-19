Make Your Neighborhood a Selling Point

If you’re selling a home in a vibrant and exciting city, then you should make the great area you live in part of your home’s appeal to potential buyers.

From top restaurants to unique stores and fun and exciting destinations, let people know all about what a great community they can live in when they buy your home.

Promote the Dining Scene

During open houses, have your agent feature food that is purchased at local businesses. Choose a nice wine from a local store or cheese from the artisan supermarket around the corner. Breads and cakes from the best bakery in town will also be appreciated. Make sure visitors know they can enjoy these delights anytime they want if they buy your home.

Arts and Entertainment

If there’s a museum, musical venue or theater near your home, make sure people know about them. Your agent, of course, should talk about such things, but you can also put together a packet with programs and information about all the great activities a family can enjoy in your neighborhood.

Be a Good Sport

If there’s a major professional franchise in your area, guests are sure to know about it. But perhaps you live in a smaller city where there’s a minor-league team, or a college that has baseball, basketball, soccer or football teams. Send the message that these offer a fun time out and are much more affordable than major big-league sports.

Let’s Go Shopping

The great things about living in an exciting urban area? The local stores and boutiques that offer unique items for sale. Decorate your home with vases, art, blankets, pillows and other items that you purchased at area stores. This will be especially appealing to people who want to be part of a local community and don’t want to shop at big box stores.

Parks and Recreation

A lot of people mistakenly think that living in a city means they won’t have parks to go to. That obviously isn’t true. Share information about parks and hiking trails, and activities like ice skating or canoeing with potential buyers. And instead of family photos, hang pictures of these nature destinations so that active individuals know your neighborhood is right for them.