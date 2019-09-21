Home Inspections Play a Pivotal Role in New-Home Construction

Clients often ask if a real estate professional is needed when building a new home. The answer is “yes,” because the real estate professional will look out for the client’s interests before and during the building process.

Clients also ask if a home inspector is needed when building a new home. The answer to that question is also “yes,” and your clients should make sure a home inspection contingency is written into their offer.

A home inspector will perform several phase inspections during the building process and ensure that your client’s dream home has been thoroughly inspected. With a new-construction home, the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors recommends that you have two or three inspections during the building process.

What type of inspections are needed during the home construction process?



Pre-Pour Inspection

During this phase, the inspector will physically and visually inspect the foundation and verify compliance with the engineered drawings, review the proper placement, support, sizing and spacing of graded rebar, and ensure that it’s supported using proper beam depth, width and placement. The vapor/moisture barrier placement will also be checked.

Framing Inspection

During the framing inspection, the inspector will physically and visually verify compliance with building standards or, if applicable, an engineered design. The inspector will ensure proper door and window egress placement, as well as confirm that framing members are properly attached, spaced, graded and aligned—and that joints aren’t stressed and are fastened with the proper materials. Additionally, the plumbing, electrical wiring and duct installations, along with the roof structure and roof surface, will be inspected.

Final Inspection

The final inspection is like a standard home inspection and will include all appliances, doors and windows, the exterior of the home, the roof and attic, plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems. This phase will prepare you for the final walk-through with your builder.

Why does someone need an inspection when building a new home?

These inspections assist in monitoring the building process by providing an unbiased, third-party evaluation of construction. Skilled home inspectors from a respected national brand like HomeTeam Inspection Service will inspect the important structural and mechanical components of the home before they’re covered in concrete and drywall. Occasionally, significant problems are uncovered that can save the homebuyer and builder thousands of dollars in costly repairs.

Common issues found in newly constructed homes include:

Incorrect installation of the roof shingles, which may cause water penetration

The mechanical room or space being built too small so it cannot adequately fit all the appliances

The home not being correctly insulated, which may require the removal of finished walls and ceilings to add insulation

Improperly installed siding that needs to be replaced

Improperly installed electrical systems such as open grounds, missing switch plates and poorly installed wiring and electrical panels

Lack of crawl space ventilation, which can cause mold or moisture damage

Improper insulation around recessed lighting, which may cause air leaks and heat loss

Drainage and grading issues, which could cause water intrusion and future structural damage

Structural issues, such as a damaged roof truss system or an unusual floor frame configuration