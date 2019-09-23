Easy On-The-Go School-Ready Breakfasts

Mornings can be stressful enough, but making everyone a tasty and healthy breakfast can make your head spin. If you are constantly on the go in the mornings, don’t fret. These school-ready breakfasts are perfect for the whole family.

1. Avocado Toast with Sliced Boiled Egg

On-trend for a reason, avocado toast is a delicious way to start your day. Kids and adults alike will benefit from this simple way to get in whole grains and healthy fats. For added protein to keep you full all morning, try slicing a boiled egg on the top. Look for a cage-free or humanely-raised brand to boost your health benefits from the protein-packed power of your egg. If an open-faced toast seems too precarious for your busy morning, simply cut it in half and eat it like a sandwich. All the health benefits in an easy mess-free package!

2. Kefir and a Paleo Granola Bar

A homemade yogurt parfait can sound like the perfect breakfast in an ideal setting, but it may not have that portability most families on the go need. Feed your craving while fueling your body with a drinkable kefir option instead. Not only will you have an excellent source of delicious proteins and fats, but you can give your gut a boost with an option chock-full of probiotics. Going dairy-free? Don’t worry! Coconut kefir or cashew kefir drinks offer all the benefits and flavor. To top of your perfect breakfast, opt for a low-sugar and minimally processed granola bar. Paleo bars can be just what you are looking for if you are avoiding grains or simply want an easy way to find a naturally sweetened option.

3. Nut Butter on Apple Slice “Donuts”

Apples and nut butter is a classic combo. Make the morning ritual more fun by cutting your apples horizontally in ½ inch slices. Use a knife, small cookie cutter, or even a piping bag tip to create a circle and core the center of the slice. Cover your apple slice with a nut butter of your choice. Consider topping your creation with unsweetened coconut shavings, granola, dried fruit or mini chocolate chips. All the fun of donuts for breakfast in a healthy alternative. Take it on the go by creating an apple “sandwich” to reduce mess.

Morning nutrition just got a little easier.

