Howard Hanna and Bizzaro Family Launch Real Estate Company in Greater South Bend Area

Sara and Steve Bizzaro, together with Tom Schoeller, senior vice president of Franchising for Howard Hanna, have announced a strategic partnership for their new company, Howard Hanna SB Real Estate.

Industry veterans and top South Bend, Ind., agents Sara and Steve Bizzaro will lead the new company, which is the newest of over 300 Howard Hanna offices in nine states, throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S.

For several decades, the Bizzaros have served the real estate needs of buyers and sellers in South Bend, Mishawaka, Granger, Notre Dame, and many other communities throughout Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

“We are very excited to announce our new partnership with Howard Hanna,” says Steve Bizzaro. “Our focus is to serve our clients with innovation, excellence and integrity. Howard Hanna is the nation’s leading family-owned real estate company, and their vision is perfectly aligned with ours.”

“I am thrilled to bring Howard Hanna’s world-class marketing and technology to the agents in our company. Our buyers will benefit from exclusive search tools, and sellers will receive maximum exposure for their properties on HowardHanna.com,” adds Sara Bizzaro.

The Howard Hanna franchise program allows franchisees to make decisions that are in the best interest of their clients based on local market conditions. Their agents have access to an exclusive suite of marketing tools and nationally acclaimed training and learning programs, bringing more buyers and sellers together in successful transactions.

“Sara and Steve are true industry professionals, and we are so proud to welcome them as partners in our first Indiana-based operation,” says Howard Hanna Real Estate Services CEO Helen Hanna Casey.

The addition of SB Real Estate continues Howard Hanna’s growth plan in the Midwest, and represents the first office in the state of Indiana for third-largest real estate company in the U.S.

“Sara and Steve have built an incredible business by bringing a full-service experience to every client they serve,” says Schoeller. “With years of relationships and experience in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan, Howard Hanna SB Real Estate is a fantastic new partnership that fills a need for us as well as for buyers, sellers and agents in that region. This is a perfect example of right opportunity, right place, right time.”

The flagship office of Howard Hanna SB Real Estate is located at 3640 Edison Lakes Parkway, Mishawaka, IN. Additional office locations will be announced in the near future.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.