U.S. Navy Veteran Wins $75,000 Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans announced that recently retired U.S. Navy Veteran, Chief Gunner’s Mate Rico Baker has won the $75,000 prize (less tax withholding) in the Veterans United Home Loans and realtor.com® Home Giveaway Sweepstakes.

Baker, who is returning home to his roots in Oklahoma, is a third-generation member of the Navy. His grandfather served in WWI, while his father served during WWII. In his 20 years of service, Baker served in three deployments and seven duty stations around the world, including South America and the Persian Gulf. Baker retired from the Navy in August and now works as an engineer.

“Prior homebuyer giveaway sweepstakes have given Veterans United a chance to meet incredible families. Rico and his family were no different. Their zest for life, service to our country and love for each other pours out of all four of them,” says Veterans United Chief Marketing Officer Kris Farmer. “We are incredibly proud to partner with realtor.com® for the $75,000 Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway.”

Baker says, “Never, when I filled out the form for Veterans United, would I have known my life would change in an instant, but I dreamed big and I was blessed with the gift of a lifetime. Thank you so much.”

Baker, along with his wife, Eliza, and their two children, have lived in Illinois, California, and Oklahoma while Baker served in the Navy. They now call Edmond, Okla., their home.

“It is incredibly exciting for all of us at realtor.com to share this moment with Rico and his family as we celebrate the fourth time we’ve partnered with Veterans United on a home giveaway,” says Tricia Smith, realtor.com senior vice president. “Rico has devoted two decades to the American people through his time in the Navy, serving both domestically and abroad. This is just a small token in the face of all his sacrifices. He represents all who serve and have served, to protect and defend the U.S. Their dedication makes the American Dream possible for all of us.”

The giveaway was open to qualifying U.S. military service members and U.S. military Veterans, subject to the Official Rules. Entries to the giveaway closed at 11:59 a.m. ET, May 31, 2019, at www.realtor.com/75-anniversary-veterans-giveaway.