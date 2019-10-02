Dramatically Different Lead Generation

Name: Terry Grayson

Official Title: REALTOR®/Real Estate Specialist

Company: Keller Williams Realty, Grayson Group

Regions Served: South New Jersey and Philadelphia

Years in Real Estate: 22

Number of Agents: 5

Number of Offices: 1

Growth Plans: I plan to grow to 15 agents by the end of year.

www.GraysonGroupRealty.com

Tell us about how you got involved with the online marketing aspect of real estate.

I started my career with CENTURY 21 Alliance, where I worked on overflow leads, and then I moved to Keller Williams, where I explored online marketing with several national companies. But once I really started putting money into realtor.com®, I could see the quality of leads were dramatically different. Now I spend thousands per month.

Where are the majority of your leads coming from?

I get about 250 online leads per week, and 90 percent come from realtor.com®, which is really why I need a team to keep up with them.

You mentioned your realtor.com® leads are dramatically different. How so?

With some of the other platforms I was originally using, the clients coming in weren’t ready. They were casually shopping around, just gathering information. With realtor.com®, leads are coming in from people specifically wanting to go look at properties as soon as possible. It is dramatically different.

What kind of transaction results are you seeing?

The transaction results have been really positive, often repeat transactions from one lead. For instance, I am taking a client out this afternoon who bought a home with me in 2015—an internet lead, a young man in his mid-20s. Since he was on the younger side, he brought his parents with him to check out properties. He bought a home in an affluent area here, Mullica Hill. Shortly after that, his parents decided to list with me, and I sold their house. Then, the same original client called me about four months ago wanting to sell the home I helped him with in 2015. I sold that for him, and today, we’re looking at more houses together. So that’s four transactions from one online lead in under five years.

I understand you use the realtor.com® Local ExpertSM program. How are you utilizing this?

I do—I have a Local ExpertSM branded video I show to my potential sellers in my listing presentations, and they are really impressed by it. I also incorporate Local ExpertSM branding into my marketing materials, including online, but also flyers and direct mail. The video content is also a great way to stand out to prospective leads. I often text them the video if they don’t respond to me right away, and that often catches their attention since others aren’t doing that.