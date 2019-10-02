HUNT Real Estate ERA Expands Further Into Southern Tier

HUNT Real Estate ERA has expanded its presence in the Southern Tier region by acquiring ERA Decker Real Estate, a locally-owned real estate firm located in Whitney Point, N.Y. ERA Decker has served the region for nearly 50 years and employs 10 real estate sales professionals, all of whom will be joining HUNT.

“We are thrilled to be able to join this wonderful community,” says Peter Hunt, chairman and CEO of HUNT Real Estate ERA. “While the name will be changing, the faces will stay the same. We’re dedicated to offering the same great local knowledge and expertise you’ve come to expect from ERA Decker.”

“I have known Peter Hunt and his son, Charlie, for many years. Their wealth of knowledge and connections in real estate are of the highest level,” comments Michael Decker, owner of ERA Decker Real Estate. “As a family-owned and -operated company, HUNT is grounded in similar principles and values to ours, living the daily commitment to family and community.”

HUNT Real Estate ERA will reside in the current location of ERA Decker’s office at 2670 Main Street in Whitney Point.

HUNT has two additional Southern Tier locations in Hornell and Alfred, N.Y.

For more information, please visit www.huntrealestate.com.