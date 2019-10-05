Providing Top-Tier Service

Texas Real Estate Professional Gains Competitive Edge With American Home Shield®



Kristi Fox, a REALTOR® at CENTURY 21 Beal in College Station, Texas, has been in the industry and with the same company for nearly 20 years. She joined Century 21 with the intention of focusing on giving back and leaving her community better than she found it—and in the past two decades, she has delivered on this goal.

For Fox’s clients, her dedication also shines through. From the impeccable service they receive to the array of excellent services they’re offered, each and every buyer and seller that works with her gets the full treatment.

One way Fox sets herself up as a go-to resource in her local marketplace is by educating her clients on the benefits of placing a home warranty, such as an American Home Shield (AHS®) home warranty, on the properties she lists.

“I found value in talking about home warranties with every seller and buyer early in my career in order to help protect their budget during the listing period, first year of ownership and beyond.”

For Fox, knowing that the price tag on a costly covered repair could be reduced—helping to save her clients from surprise financial struggles—is a rewarding feeling for her.

“As home costs rise faster than incomes increase, the need for saving money where you can becomes more and more important,” says Fox. “Unwelcome financial burdens can easily cause homeowners to get behind on their mortgages, or worse, find themselves in foreclosure.”

Looking beyond the traditional offerings of a home warranty, American Home Shield recently introduced new services. These include a rekey service, a seasonal HVAC tune-up service and an Electronics Plan—and they are currently testing TV installation service in a number of markets.

For Fox’s clients that have chosen American Home Shield home warranties, and have taken advantage of the new services, the results have been nothing short of excellent. With a wide range of services to choose from, Fox notes that the rekey service, in particular, has been very popular with homebuyers.

“Safety is such an important topic,” she adds, “and knowing that no one else will have a key to their home is super comforting.”

But the benefits provided by AHS don’t end there.

Fox also enjoys working with her AHS local account representative, Amy Bedsole. Not only is she attentive, but also, she takes the time to listen, and she’s always available to answer any questions Fox’s clients may have.

For more information, please visit www.ahs.com/realestate.