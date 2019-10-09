Landscaping Tips for Your Home

Want to squeeze in a few more updates to your luxury property before winter is here for good? It’s easier than you think! These low-effort, high-reward tricks can give your outside real estate a fresh look for buyers, or just for yourself.

Add a fire pit. Squeeze a couple more months out of fall by adding an outdoor fire pit. There’s nothing like a crackling outdoor fire pit for entertaining guests or kicking back with the family and a glass of wine at the end of the day. Warmth, ambience, what else do you need? If that’s not enough, there’s even evidence that outdoor fire pits can increase a home’s value.

Include low-maintenance plants. Some plants are easier to maintain than others, and if you, like many luxury homeowners, are always on-the-go, caring for plants might be the last thing on your mind as you head into a busy season. When planning your outdoor foliage, opt for vines, perennials or shrubs that grow back every year and require little maintenance.

Paint your turf. Yes, it sounds crazy, but turf paint is a real thing! This environmentally safe dye is applied with a pump sprayer and easily covers discoloured or parched sections of lawn, even large areas. Get a golf-course-green lawn for a couple more months without having to keep watering it. If the summer did a number on your lawn and you want it to look luxury buyer-ready, this is a great tool to have in your arsenal.