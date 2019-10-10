Here’s a question I am asked a lot!

“When is the best time to prospect for new listings?”

Prospecting is tough for a lot agents because they let fear override commitment. My answer, first, is that the best time is a lot like choosing the best diet. The truth is it’s different for everyone. You can try them all, but you have to find the one that works for you if you’re really going to stick to it.

I’ve got three strategies for you to help you get started!

I used to make my calls around 6 p.m. I did that because people were usually home by then, and I could often get an immediate response. If I started calling at six, I could often have an appointment by seven and contract by nine! So that worked for me! For now business, I recommend calling FSBOs and Expireds.

Call first thing in the morning. For some people, if prospecting were left until the end of the day they would never make a call. (Kind of like the diet/exercise thing—if you wait, as we say in New York, “fuhgeddaboudit”!) Things get in the way. Energy wanes. Excuses creep in. You’re hungry for dinner. I get it.

So, for those of you who need to get your prospecting knocked out first thing in the morning, that’s great. Set a specific time frame and just make your calls. With this strategy, I recommend you have the voicemail dialogues handy because there’s a chance that a lot of folks are at work. You’ll find those also in the Prospecting tab.

Call twice per day. This strategy works for a lot of agents because it’s less about time and more about the commitment. Just commit to two conversations per day. Just two—five days per week. When you do that, you create 40-plus conversations per month! And when you have that, do you think you can take a listing or six? I think so.

It’s all about having the right mindset, commitment and tools. Find which strategy works for you and stick to it.

I’m not often a fan of memorized scripts. The exception is during the prospecting process. These work and work well. In fact, our Power Agents® tell us that they help them get two out of every four listing appointment conversations. They can do the same for you! Ask us how.

Darryl Davis, bestselling author of “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate” and owner of Darryl Davis Seminars, has trained and coached over 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe for more than 27 years. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system, The Power Program®, which has helped agents double their production over their previous year. For more information, and the new agent tools that can help take you to your Next Level®, please contact darryl@darrylspeaks.com or visit www.ThePowerProgram.com/NewAgentSuccess