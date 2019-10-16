Keep Guests Safe at Your Backyard Bash

Share This Post Now!

When planning a barbecue, make fun and safety your top priorities.

Serve a variety of foods, but keep things simple and traditional.

Make sure meat is cooked to a safe temperature, keep macaroni and potato salads cold, and cover food to keep insects away.

Set up the grill a safe distance from the house and keep kids away.

If you serve alcohol, encourage guests to drink responsibly and make sure everyone gets home safely.

Provide plenty of seating, fun games, and keep music at a reasonable volume.

Set up trash cans away from seating areas so insects don’t bother guests.

Use citronella candles to keep mosquitoes away.