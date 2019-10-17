5 Great Additions for Your Fall Garden

Here are five of the best plants to introduce to your garden this fall.

Chrysanthemums

They can thrive long after summer is over and will add the perfect fall colors outside your home.

Pansies

These heart-shaped annuals are an ideal way to re-energize your exterior practically any time of year.

Tulips

The best time to plant bulbs is six to eight weeks before the first frost of autumn.

Cold-Season Vegetables

Hearty vegetables like broccoli, brussels sprouts and beets can survive even after the frost arrives.

Trees and Shrubs

September and October are usually considered the best time of year to plant trees. Now is the time to add lush vegetation to your property.