Why NAHREP Is Worth My 4-Hour Drive

As I’m returning from my annual trip to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) conference, I feel very fortunate to be part of this amazing organization. I also reflect back on how I was introduced to NAHREP three years ago through the RE/MAX network.

There was an educational and networking event at the Pepsi Center in Denver, about two hours north of Pueblo, Colo., where I am an agent with RE/MAX Associates. I received an email from RE/MAX headquarters and roped one of my lending partners and best friends into going with me. Since we don’t have a NAHREP chapter in Southern Colorado, Denver is the closest.

From the moment we walked in, I could tell this was a passionate group of professionals. We watched the economic forecast presentation and then stuck around for happy hour. We happened to sit at a table with some of the past presidents and board members. It was there that we got a crash course about the mission of NAHREP. It was impressive how this diverse group talked about increasing homeownership for the Latino population, boosting the economy through this initiative and helping their members to build wealth. I was intrigued and immediately became a member and got involved. I was asked to join the board of directors just a short while later. Being a part of NAHREP and helping it achieve its goals with the Latino population made the monthly four-hour round trips worthwhile.

NAHREP is always thinking about new ways to help its members thrive and grow their businesses. One of the big goals is to build other chapters throughout the state.

I would encourage my fellow agents to get involved. I have gained some amazing referral partners and made lifelong friends! It has been at the forefront of building my business and helping me get in front of people.

Every year, NAHREP puts out its national Top 250 Latino Agents and Lenders Awards. I’ve been honored to make the list the last three years. I’ve ranked as high as No. 33 and have aspirations to make the Top 10. This means I’m helping people achieve their dreams, and it means I’m helping the Latino population I serve achieve their goals of homeownership and increased wealth.

I have RE/MAX to thank for that. Without RE/MAX I wouldn’t have even known about NAHREP or the nominating process. I think it speaks volumes about the partnership between these two powerhouses. It’s pretty amazing that RE/MAX is such a big proponent so their Latino agents can be recognized for their contributions to the real estate community and showcase their hard work.

This was originally published in ABOVE, the RE/MAX Magazine.

Felicia Beltran is an agent with RE/MAX Associates in Pueblo, Colo., and a 2019 NAHREP Top 250 Agent. For more information, please visit www.remax.com.