Paaras Vijan Joins Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc.

James Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc., has announced the hiring of a highly skilled commercial real estate professional. Paaras Vijan has joined the Weichert Commercial Brokerage team as a senior vice president in its Morris Plains, N.J., office. Paaras specializes in exclusively representing both buyers and sellers of high-quality retail shopping centers and other types of net-leased properties throughout the country. He delivers expert advisory and acquisition services across various asset types, but is known for being a niche specialist in the acquisition and disposition of gas station and convenience store properties.

Vijan has extensive experience working with national, regional and local retail businesses; has a deep understanding of real estate value from an operator’s point of view; and enjoys consulting on all the “why” issues that affect a retailer’s success at a specific location.

“I am so pleased to have Paaras join our team,” says Sousa. “His experience and knowledge will play a huge role in assisting our private-investor client base to grow their wealth and expand their portfolios.”

For more information, please visit www.weichertcommercial.com.