Staying Safe During Heatwaves

Summer heatwaves can be dangerous.

Take these steps to keep yourself and family members safe during extreme heat…

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and protect skin from the sun using a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen.

Stay cool indoors as much as possible, even if that means visiting a mall or library for air conditioning.

Limit outdoor activity to early morning and evening hours, when it’s coolest.

Stay hydrated by drinking more water, regardless of how active you are.

Monitor loved ones at high risk of heat-related illness, including senior citizens, children, and people with mental illness and chronic diseases.

If anyone shows signs of heat sickness, call a doctor immediately.