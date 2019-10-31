4 Ways to Attract New Clients

Much of the time, agents are focused on how they can seek out new clients. Whether it’s through farming, mailing flyers or cold-calling, many marketing strategies are set up so that you’re doing the work. What if there was an easier way? Instead of seeking them out, have them come to you.

While it may take some time to develop this technique, attracting new clients, rather than seeking them, can be worthwhile in the long run. Here are four ways to encourage prospective clients to seek you out.



Become an Expert

People want to work with an expert. Agents has specialized knowledge in areas ranging from local businesses to the buying and selling process. Show buyers and sellers what you know by sharing it online through blogs, articles or on your social pages. Share reviews of your favorite restaurants, the top roofers or the best places to take out a mortgage. If possible, form relationships with these businesses so they can point new clients in your direction.



Provide Value

In addition to being an expert, show potential clients that you’re helpful. One way to do this is by offering a first-time buyer guide or a step-by-step “contract to close” guide to each person who signs up for your email list or subscribes to your social media pages. Providing value makes you more memorable and more trustworthy. Much of the time, agents become so focused on chasing leads that they forget about building and nurturing relationships. Focus on generating attention rather than just generating leads.

Online Presence

Buyers and sellers rely on technology more and more. According to the 2018 NAR “ Real Estate in a Digital World ” survey, 47 percent of agents stated that social media had given them the highest-quality leads. While the majority of agents still use Facebook, there are a number of other popular social media platforms, such as Instagram and Snapchat. When choosing a social media platform, one of the most important things is to consider is who you’re hoping to attract. Older generations (Generation X) have a stronger Facebook presence, while younger generations (millennials and Generation Z) have flooded Instagram. In addition to this, be sure you are marketing in the same way that prospective leads will search for you. For example, include what you want to be known for and your location in your social media profile information. You also want to have consistent, recognizable branding.

Ask for Referrals

According to NAR, 39 percent of sellers who used a real estate agent found them through a referral by friends or family. The primary reason agents don’t receive referrals is because they don’t ask for them. The best time to ask is before your client closes on their home, while you’re still involved in the transaction. Remember, you’re providing a service to your clients. If you’re good at what you do, why would they not want to recommend you to the people they care about? Since 69 percent of sellers state they would use their agent again, there’s no reason not to ask for a referral.